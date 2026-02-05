

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gold.com, Inc. (GOLD) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $11.636 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $6.558 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 136.2% to $6.476 billion from $2.742 billion last year.



Gold.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $11.636 Mln. vs. $6.558 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $6.476 Bln vs. $2.742 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News