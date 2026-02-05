

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $334 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.159 billion from $1.104 billion last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $334 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.159 Bln vs. $1.104 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News