

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $199.06 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $83.06 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regency Centers Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $208.97 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $404.19 million from $372.53 million last year.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $199.06 Mln. vs. $83.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $404.19 Mln vs. $372.53 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News