Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A3CWAR | ISIN: CA65542K1030 | Ticker-Symbol: N7R
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 20:19
0,082 Euro
-0,73 % -0,001
06.02.2026 01:02 Uhr
Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Lithium Announces Closing of Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,067,500 through the issuance of 10,675,000 units (each, a "Unit").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, corporate overhead, and exploration and development activities.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, collectively subscribing for $175,000 and receiving an aggregate of 1,750,000 Units. Such participation constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company expects that the insider participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $35,550 and issued an aggregate of 355,550 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

No new control persons were created as a result of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information:

Contacts:
In Europe: VP Corporate Development simon.studer@noramlithium.com
Elsewhere: Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com
Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Director

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noram-lithium-announces-closing-of-fully-allocated-non-brokered-financing-1134398

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
