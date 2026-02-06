

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY83.084 billion, or JPY114.38 per share. This compares with JPY317.402 billion, or JPY428.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to JPY3.518 trillion from JPY3.536 trillion last year.



Subaru Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY83.084 Bln. vs. JPY317.402 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY114.38 vs. JPY428.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.518 Tn vs. JPY3.536 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 172.72 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.800 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News