Freitag, 06.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
06.02.26 | 07:41
37,160 Euro
+0,38 % +0,140
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
Dow Jones News
06.02.2026 07:39 Uhr
151 Leser
Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2026

DJ Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2026 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend 
Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2026 
06-Feb-2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam announces dividend payment schedule for 2026 

Luxembourg, 6 February 2026 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces its dividend payment schedule for 2026. 

The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 2.00/share, subject to shareholders approval at the next 
Annual General Meeting to be held on 05 May 2026. The dividend payments would occur in four equal quarterly 
installments of EUR 0.50 (gross) per share in 2026 as described below in the detailed dividend schedule. 

Dividends are announced in Euros. Dividends are paid in Euros for shares listed on the European Stock Exchanges 
(Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg). Dividends are paid in US dollars for shares traded in the United States on 
the over-the-counter market in the form of New York registry shares and converted from Euros to US dollars based on the 
European Central Bank exchange rate at the date mentioned in the table below. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% is 
applied on the gross dividend amounts. 

Table: Detailed dividend schedule 2026 

           1st Quarterly Payment     2nd Quarterly Payment 3rd Quarterly Payment 4th Quarterly Payment 
          (interim) 
 
 
Announcement date  19 February 2026        18 May 2026      10 August 2026     10 November 2026 
 
FX Exchange rate  20 February 2026        19 May 2026      11 August 2026     11 November 2026 
 
Ex-Dividend     24 February 2026        21 May 2026      13 August 2026     13 November 2026 
 
Record Date     25 February 2026        22 May 2026      14 August 2026     16 November 2026 
 
Payment Date    19 March 2026         18 June 2026      10 September 2026   10 December 2026

In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg dividend withholding tax, an "Informative Memorandum" describing the procedure to obtain an exemption at source of the Luxembourg dividend withholding tax is available at the following: Link

With respect to the shares held via ABN AMRO, the bank is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Aperam. Shareholders should make the election to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

Contact

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2272356 06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2026 01:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
