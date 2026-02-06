

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR5.282 billion, or EUR6.80 per share. This compares with EUR3.480 billion, or EUR4.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to EUR27.254 billion from EUR26.788 billion last year.



Societe Generale earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR5.282 Bln. vs. EUR3.480 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.80 vs. EUR4.38 last year. -Revenue: EUR27.254 Bln vs. EUR26.788 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News