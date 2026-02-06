(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on February 4, 2026 that Ms Lesley Goldwasser, a non-executive director of Caledonia, had purchased 3,500 common shares in the Company on February 3, 2026 at a price of $29.78 per share.
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms Lesley Goldwasser
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
February 3, 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE American LLC
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-non-executive-director-shareholding-notification-1133946