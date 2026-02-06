Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Non-Executive Director Shareholding Notification

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on February 4, 2026 that Ms Lesley Goldwasser, a non-executive director of Caledonia, had purchased 3,500 common shares in the Company on February 3, 2026 at a price of $29.78 per share.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Gordon Poole

Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms Lesley Goldwasser 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of no par value JE00BF0XVB15 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) US$29.78 3,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction February 3, 2026 f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC

