

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KOG.OL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at NOK2.356 billion, or NOK2.68 per share. This compares with NOK1.454 billion, or NOK1.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.3% to NOK9.593 billion from NOK7.092 billion last year.



Kongsberg Gruppen ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



For fiscal 2025, at the annual general meeting, the Board will propose a total dividend of NOK 5.01 billion, corresponding to NOK 5.70 per share.



