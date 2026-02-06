

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - KT&G Corp. (033780.KS), a manufacturer and distributor of tobacco products, on Friday reported net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined to KRW 1.08 trillion from KRW 1.17 trillion in the prior year.



Operating income surged to KRW 248.82 billion from KRW 212.51 billion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to KRW 1.71 trillion from KRW 1.56 trillion in the previous year.



KT&G closed trading 0.93% higher at KRW 163,300 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News