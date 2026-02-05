Mdundo.com A/S: Improved profitability and cash flow through strategic transition to paid subscriptions

5.2.2026 19:50:26 CET | Mdundo.com A/S | Half year financial report

Improved profitability and cash flow in the first half of FY 2025/26 despite lower revenue, as the Company continued its strategic transition towards a subscription-led model, implemented cost and organisational changes, and replaced MAUs with subscribers as its primary non-financial performance metric.

During the first half of the financial year 2025/26, Mdundo.com continued its strategic transition towards a more focused, subscription-led business model, prioritising the paid subscriber business and improved cash flows. Performance for the period is assessed against the updated full-year guidance communicated in October 2025 following the Company's strategic refocus towards profitability and recurring revenue. Subscription activity remained the core monetisation driver, with subscribers adopted as the primary non-financial metric. During the last quarter of the calendar year, 9.9 million subscription payments were processed across the platform.

Highlights (H1 FY 2025/26)

Revenue: DKK 4.4 million (-25.6% Y/Y), reflecting a deliberate scaling back of low-margin advertising and direct sales in a challenging ad market.

EBITDA: Improved by 46.9% Y/Y to DKK -1.1 million, driven by structural cost reductions and a leaner operating model; in the second quarter EBITDA was limited to approx. DKK -300k.

Cash flow: Net cash flow for the period was DKK -1.6 million, compared to DKK -3.5 million in H1 FY 2024/25, reflecting materially lower operating cash burn.

New KPI: Subscribers adopted as the primary non-financial metric, replacing MAUs, to better reflect value creation and economic performance.

Subscription activity: 9.9 million subscription payments processed during the last quarter of the calendar year by 906k unique subscribers.

Product: Multiple PWA releases, rollout across additional African markets, and launch of music-themed games generating early payment activity.

Efficiency and margin improvements: The organization has been restructured, particularly within telco partnership management and licensing operations. The changes are fully executed by early March 2026 and are expected to result in a net EBITDA improvement of approximately DKK 120k in the current financial year. The yearly impact on EBITDA when the changes are fully executed is expected to be ~DKK 720k, assuming no change in revenue and a positive impact on cashflow of approximately DKK 1.2 million / yearly. In parallel, changes in terms and conditions have been executed. These changes are expected to improve gross margin by 5 percentage points already in H2 and have a positive impact on EBITDA. None of these improvements are reflected in H1 results.

Outlook for FY 2025/26

Management remains focused on improving billing stability, scaling paid entertainment formats, strengthening margins, and maintaining strict cost and cash discipline. There are no changes to previously communicated guidance:

Revenue: DKK 9-11 million

EBITDA: DKK -1.5 to -2.5 million

Cash at year-end: DKK 0.5-1.5 million

