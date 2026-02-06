

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $92.24 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $65.14 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $209.41 million from $202.40 million last year.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $92.24 Mln. vs. $65.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.51 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $209.41 Mln vs. $202.40 Mln last year.



