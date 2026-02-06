Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabian Monaco to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Fabian Monaco is a highly respected technology entrepreneur, investor, and operator with a strong track record of building, scaling, and advising innovative technology businesses. He brings deep experience across venture capital, private equity, and public markets, with a particular focus on high-growth software, fintech, and platform-driven companies.

Mr. Monaco is the owner of Giumar Capital Inc., a boutique investment banking and advisory practice. Mr. Monaco is also the co-founder and former CEO of Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage"), which was acquired by TerrAscend Corp. for $500M+ in 2022. Mr. Monaco, along with the co-founders, grew Gage to a $100M revenue business, operating 15+ retail locations with over 350+ employees. Mr. Monaco is also a lawyer and brings a wealth of experience in capital raising and capital markets advisory. He has held various roles in large multi-national legal firms and investment banks, specializing in M&A advisory and financing transactions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Monaco has worked closely with founders and management teams to drive strategic growth initiatives, capital formation, and value creation. He has advised and invested in numerous early- and growth-stage companies, helping them navigate critical inflection points including product-market fit, scaling operations, and preparing for liquidity events.

Planet's management team believes Mr. Monaco's combination of hands-on operating experience and successful track-record of building shareholder value will be highly complementary to the Company's long-term strategy of building a concentrated portfolio of high-quality, disruptive technology investments.

Mr. Monaco commented on his appointment:

"Planet has assembled a unique platform with a clear mandate and a disciplined approach to technology investing," said Fabian Monaco. "I'm excited to join the Board and work alongside the team to help identify compelling opportunities and support the next generation of category-defining companies."

The appointment of Mr. Monaco further strengthens Planet Ventures' Board as the Company continues to expand its investment activities and enhance its profile within the global technology investment ecosystem.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, statements related to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forwardlooking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282870

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.