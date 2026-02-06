Anzeige
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 10:15 Uhr
Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall appoints Sjur Jensen as new Head of Business Area Markets

Vattenfall has appointed Sjur Jensen as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Markets, and as a member of the Executive Group Management. He has already filled this position in an acting role since August 2025.

Anna Borg, President and CEO of Vattenfall:
"Sjur has demonstrated strong and steady leadership during his time as interim head, and I am very pleased that he will now take on the position permanently. Business Area Markets is vital for the whole of Vattenfall - working closely with all business areas to optimise our asset portfolio, manage market risks, provide market access and help accelerate our journey towards fossil freedom. Sjur's long experience, deep understanding of Vattenfall's operations and energy markets, and strong collaboration mindset make him exceptionally well suited for this role."

Head of BA Markets, Sjur Jensen, said:
"I am honoured to take on this role permanently, and I'm excited for what lies ahead. The transformation of European energy markets continues. Together with the talented colleagues across our company, we will deliver on Vattenfall's strategic ambitions and continue to drive decarbonisation together with our partners and customers."

Sjur Jensen continued:
"Our work supports Vattenfall's business areas across the value chain. This includes derisking investments in electricity production, for example by signing long-term electricity contracts for wind power projects, optimisation and trading of assets as well as sourcing energy to our customers. In this way, we ensure that fossil free energy is produced, sourced, traded and delivered in the smartest possible way."

Sjur Jensen has a long career within Vattenfall. He joined the company in Business Area Generation more than 30 years ago and since then has held several senior and executive positions within Business Area Markets. Most recently, he was responsible for the commercial optimisation and hedging of Vattenfall's portfolio of own and 3rd party generation assets.

For more information, contact:
Markus Fischer, Vattenfall press officer: +46 70 3779644, markus.fischer@vattenfall.com
Vattenfall Press Office +46 8 739 5010, press@vattenfall.com

