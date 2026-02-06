Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 | Ticker-Symbol: R6C0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 11:06 Uhr
Shell plc - Outcome of audit tender process

Shell plc

Outcome of audit tender process

February 6, 2026

Shell plc (the Company) announces that, following the conclusion of a competitive audit tender process initiated at the beginning of Q4 2025 and led by the Audit and Risk Committee, the Board has approved the proposed appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP ("PwC") as its external auditor to take effect from, and including, the financial year ending December 31, 2027. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's 2027 Annual General Meeting.

EY will continue in its role as external auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Notes to editors

  • During the past two years, only unqualified reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements or effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting were issued by EY and there were no disagreements with EY related to accounting matters, financial statement disclosure, or their audit.
  • The audit tender participants were informed of the tender outcome on February 5, 2026. Further details of the audit tender process will be provided in the Company's 2025 Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
