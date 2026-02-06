Capgemini Services SAS: Capgemini and Google Cloud expand strategic partnership to accelerate AI adoption at scale by providing trusted and secure sovereign solutions

Press contact:

Antara Nandy

Tel.:+ 91 9674515119

E-mail: antara.nandy@capgemini.com

Capgemini and Google Cloud expand strategic partnership to accelerate AI adoption at scale by providing trusted and secure sovereign solutions

Paris, February 06, 2026 - Capgemini today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver end-to-end secure sovereign cloud solutions. As part of this, Capgemini will help clients adopt Google Cloud's leading AI technologies, including Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. This is designed to drive innovation and modernize clients' critical operations while protecting classified data and workloads and meet stringent compliance requirements in a secure environment.

Capgemini and Google Cloud's expanded partnership will allow organizations to use Gemini-based, hyper-automated cloud operations to enhance cybersecurity, resilience, disaster recovery and sovereign-aligned compliance. Joint clients can choose their sovereignty model across Google Cloud, Google Cloud Dedicated, and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) air-gapped.

It's critical that organizations are empowered to roll out AI and modernize applications in ways that adhere to sovereign requirements," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Capgemini is a vital partner in this initiative, helping customers use Google Sovereign Cloud to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and sovereignty."

"While the potential of AI in modernizing critical operations is clear, there are constraints due to stringent regulatory mandates on data and compliance," said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini. "With our deep industry expertise combined with our proven track record in implementing AI-first solutions that deliver real business transformation, Capgemini is well positioned to address these challenges. Becoming a Google Cloud air-gapped operator enables us to further provide trusted and secure end-to-end sovereign solutions that enable resilience, help maintain autonomy and security, and foster innovation at scale."

As part of this partnership, Capgemini intends to establish a Google Sovereign Cloud Delivery Practice and Center of Excellence (CoE) designed to provide advice and services that meet unique sovereign requirements for joint clients. This ensures that core applications and infrastructure such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) environments can be modernized securely while adhering to strict data residency and operational mandates. Capgemini's capabilities are further enhanced by its recent acquisition of Syniti, a leader in large-scale SAP data transformation, and Cloud4C, a leading provider of automation-driven managed services for hybrid and sovereign cloud environments.

With a newly attained GDC partner status and as an authorized GDC air-gapped operator, Capgemini can deliver a sovereign, fully operated service model. This is a completely managed experience, which is designed for organizations requiring total isolation from the public internet to meet sovereignty and regulatory requirements across European markets. The partnership supports critical missions by enabling secure logistics planning, threat analysis, and operational decision support using data that remains fully contained within the secure enclave.

As a trusted AI-led business and technology transformation partner, Capgemini brings decades of experience in enabling the AI-led digital transformation of companies across countries. Combined with Google Cloud's industry-leading AI technology, Capgemini and Google Cloud are expertly placed to deliver safe, compliant innovation for high-value business processes and intelligent transformation of business-critical systems to accelerate unified legal, data and operational control.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.