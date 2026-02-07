Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Bahia Metals Corp. ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 (the "Prospectus") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Manitoba for an initial public offering of a minimum of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") and up to a maximum of 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,000,000 and a maximum of $5,000,000, with an option to issue up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of Units (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.90 per share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The warrants are subject to an acceleration right held by the Company, such that in the event that the closing price of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is $1.50 or greater per share for a total of seven trading days within a twenty consecutive day trading period at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the Closing Date, all warrants issued in connection with the Offering will expire at 5:00pm Vancouver time on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated right to the holders of the warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") is acting as the exclusive agent for the Offering, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, pursuant to an agency agreement between the Company and the Agent. The Agent will receive commission equal to 8% of the proceeds of the Offering (reduced to 3% of proceeds from investors on the president's list) and agent's warrants equal to 8% of the total number of Units issued in the Offering (reduced to 3% of Units issued to investors on the president's list). Each agent's warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.50 per share for a period of 36 months from issuance.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such earlier or later date as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agent and is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE at the market open on or about February 12, 2026 under the trading symbol "BMT.CN".

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the work programs at the Company's Mangueiros Property in Brazil and for general working capital, as more particularly described in the Prospectus.

Access to the Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is now accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may also be obtained, without charge, by emailing investors@bahiametals.com and providing the Company an email address or mailing address.

About Bahia Metals Corp.

Bahia Metals Corp. is a mining company focused on advancing its Mangueiros Project, a Nickel Sulphide - Copper Cobalt project located in Bahia State, Brazil.

The Company is led by:

Mr. Stephen Goodman, CEO, Director

Mr. Goodman brings over two decades of investment banking focused on metals and mining. He has extensive experience as C level executive and board member of public and private companies and been involved in over $1 Billion relevant transactions.

Mr. Thomas Pressello, CFO, Director

Mr. Pressello has over 25 years in corporate finance, investment management and public companies. As Founder of Active Hedge, he has raised and invested more than $1Billion in resource companies and investment funds globally.

Mr. Martin Pawlitschek, Director

Mr. Pawlitschek previously served as Senior Vice President of Geology at Appian Capital Advisory and is currently the President, CEO and Director of Sanu Gold Corp. He is a geologist with extensive experience in mineral exploration and mine development.

Mr. Michael Li, Director

Mr. Li is the Head of North America at Appian Capital Advisory, where he focuses on investments, portfolio management and value creation across Appian Capital Advisory's global mining portfolio. Mr. Li is a senior mining executive with significant experience in capital markets, operations, strategy and investment oversight.

Mr. Milson Mundim, Director

Mr. Mundim is Country Manager of Appian Capital Advisory Brazil, CFO of Atlantic Nickel and previously held CFO roles and positions at Deutsche Bank and the IFC/World Bank. He is a senior finance executive with 30+ years of experience across mining, energy, and banking.

Mr. Elton Pereira, VP Exploration, Country Manager

Mr. Pereira is formerly Appian Capital Advisory Head of Exploration Brazil and was a part of their team credited with discovering and advancing Atlantic Nickel. Mr. Pereira has a long track record of success in discovery and development with jr. mining companies in Brazil including Brazauro Resources Corp. (bought by Eldorado Gold Corp.) and Tri Star Gold Inc. He also worked for 12 years with Rio Tinto.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering and the timing and terms thereof, the use of proceeds, the trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE and the timing thereof. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

