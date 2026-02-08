Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Extends Airstrip and High-Grade Mineralization to 350m Vertical Depth, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 8, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") at approximately 350 metres ("m") vertical depth, over 350 m down-dip of previous intersections at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Deep Hole Airstrip Mineralization Test Highlights:

AX-25-817 - 1.37 g/t Au over 38.0m; includes high-grade interval of 15.87 g/t Au over 2.2m - approximately 350m down-dip step out highlights new deep target extension of skarn horizons and that the Airstrip deposit is open down-dip and at depth

Airstrip Highlights :

AX-25-799 - 7.04 g/t Au over 6.0m within 0.68 g/t Au over 125.5m; including high-grade intervals of 29.30 g/t Au over 1.4m

AX-25-807 - 1.93 g/t Au over 10.4m and 1.00 g/t Au over 36.1m within 0.64 g/t Au over 145.5m

"High grade mineralization in deep hole AX-25-817 highlights the promising exploration targets at depth, potentially associated with a deep-seated magmatic source for mineralization that our exploration vectoring indicates could be situated under Airstrip," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Intersecting high-grade skarn mineralization in a potentially consistent horizon 350m down-dip of Airstrip and 750m along strike of a previous deep hole may indicate prospective exploration targets at depth."

"These holes show there is potential for additional mineralization in multiple calcareous metasedimentary horizons, and very-high grade mineralization potentially extending to depth at Airstrip," stated Duncan Mackay, VP Exploration. "The horizons extending from Airstrip underneath Powerline have the potential to extend the conceptual pit and present promising exploration targets at depth. We have also intersected calc-silicate horizons below the lower calcareous metasedimentary horizon (Cal 2; see Figure 2) indicating potential for additional high-grade mineralization at depth in the footwall of Airstrip. The high-grade skarn intersections in AX-25-799 and -807 also have potential to convert waste blocks and extend the conceptual pit boundary, narrowing the gap between Airstrip and Powerline."

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections at AurMac. Deep hole AX-25-817 was drilled from Powerline to extend down through Airstrip Mineralization.

Drillhole AX-25-817 is following up on previous drilling in AX-23-456 which intersected Airstrip style mineralization at depth (approx. 450m vertical depth). The deep hole in this release targeted deep extensions of mineralization, recognising that the calcareous metasedimentary horizons in Airstrip are continuous at depth and consistently mineralized (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Cross-section 467350mE in Central Powerline and Airstrip. High-grade mineralization in AX-25-817 has potential as a deep target below the existing Powerline Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") and conceptual pit (Figure 3). Extending very-high grade mineralization approx. 350m down-dip from the previously intersected Airstrip skarn zones presents a highly prospective target for future exploration.

Figure 3: Very high-grade skarn mineralization (392.1-394.3m) in calc-silicate altered calcareous metasedimentary rocks displaying intense pyrrhotite replacement mineralization in AX-25-817 extending below Powerline.

Figure 4: Cross-section 467000mE in Airstrip. Mineralization in AX-25-799 and -807 (Figures 5-7) have potential to extend high-grade mineralization, convert waste blocks and extend the conceptual pit wall.

Figure 5: Sheeted veins with visible Au intersections (see Figure 6) in AX-25-807.

Figure 6: Sheeted veins with visible Au intersections in AX-25-807 at 78.6m highlight potential for additional Powerline-style mineralized domains up-section of Airstrip Mineralization adding further prospectivity to the area between Airstrip and Powerline conceptual pits.

Figure 7: Strongly mineralized calc-silicate altered metasedimentary rocks in AX-25-807, typical of Airstrip Mineralization. High-grade intersections as above have the potential to convert waste blocks and extend mineralization at depth, potentially joining the conceptual pits of Airstrip and Powerline.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Airstrip in this release

Note: Calculated true widths for AX-25-817 are approx. 95% of reported drill widths.

Calculated true widths for AX-25-799 and AX-25-807 are approx. 70% of reported drill widths.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

121 Mining Investment and African Mining Indaba, Cape Town, February 9 - 12

BMO 35th Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, Hollywood, FL, February 22 - 25

Metals Investor Forum Toronto, February 27 - 28 Corporate Presentation: February 27, 6:00 PM ET

Banyan Yukon Breakfast - Fireside Chat - Toronto, March 2, 2026 7:00 AM to 9 AM EST

PDAC, Toronto, March 1 - 4, 2026

Exhibitor Booth No. 2213, March 1

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. [1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on SEDARon October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion, mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects. SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-extends-airstrip-and-high-grade-mineralization-to-350m-vertical-depth-1134747