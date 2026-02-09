

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Obayashi Corporation (OBA.F) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY131.761 billion, or JPY188.39 per share. This compares with JPY95.964 billion, or JPY133.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to JPY1.832 trillion from JPY1.900 trillion last year.



Obayashi Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 244.03 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.570 T



