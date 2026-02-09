

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Unicredit (CRIN.DE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.833 billion, or EUR1.22 per share. This compares with EUR1.564 billion, or EUR1.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to EUR5.687 billion from EUR6.006 billion last year.



Unicredit earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.833 Bln. vs. EUR1.564 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.22 vs. EUR1.03 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.687 Bln vs. EUR6.006 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News