Younited Financial S.A.: Approval of Delisting of Ordinary Shares and Warrants from Euronext Amsterdam

Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 6 February 2026Approval of Delisting of Ordinary Shares and Warrants from Euronext AmsterdamYounited Financial S.A. (the "Company") announces that Euronext Amsterdam has approved the request submitted by the board of directors of the Company on 20 January 2026, to delist the ordinary shares in the Company's share capital (the "Ordinary Shares") (ISIN: LU2999653251) and its public warrants (the "Warrants") (ISIN: LU2999660207) from Euronext Amsterdam.In accordance with the rules of Euronext Amsterdam, the Company will maintain a period of 20 trading days prior to the effective date of the delisting. As a result, the last trading day of the Ordinary Shares and the Warrants on Euronext Amsterdam shall be 6 March 2026 and the date of the delisting shall be 9 March 2026.The Ordinary Shares and the Warrants will remain listed on Euronext Paris, which will become as from 27 February 2026 the market of reference.The decision to delist from Euronext Amsterdam is part of the Company's strategy to reduce costs and streamline its legal structure. In this context, the Company is in the preliminary stages of assessing a potential transfer of its registered office from Luxembourg to France by way of a cross-border transformation into a French société anonyme, subject to relevant approvals.About Younited Financial S.A.More information about the Company can be found on the Company's website https://younited.com/en/investor-relations/About Younited S.A.Younited is a leading instant credit provider in Europe. Constant innovation, cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experience have allowed over a million customers to have access to instant, simple and transparent credit to refurbish their homes, go on vacation, buy a new smartphone, or bring any other project to life. Younited provides instant credit throughout the customer journey, shopping, or banking, online or in-store, with a single Younited customer experience. Younited operates in 4 European countries (France, Italy, Spain and Portugal). More information on https://www.younited.com/en/investor-relations/.