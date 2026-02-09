EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Bond/Conference
Iute Group Reports Unaudited 12M 2025 Results on 19 February 2026
Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
