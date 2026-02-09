Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall brings in Sonja Müller-Dib as its new Head of Trading

Vattenfall has appointed Sonja Müller-Dib as Vice President of its Business Unit Trading. She will assume the position on 1 May 2026.

Müller-Dib joins Vattenfall from Shell, where she spent more than 20 years in senior leadership roles in the European gas and power sector. Most recently, she served as Managing Director Shell Energy Deutschland and General Manager B2B Germany.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sonja to Vattenfall," says Sjur Jensen, Head of Business Area Markets. "Her commercial experience, broad value chain understanding and proven leadership will be key as we continue strengthening our market position and supporting Vattenfall's ambition to enable fossil freedom."

Sonja Müller-Dib says: "I am delighted to join Vattenfall, one of Europe's most important energy companies, recognised for its strong track record in transformation and decarbonisation. This role at Vattenfall's trading unit is an exciting next chapter, and I can't wait to contribute with my experience, energy and passion to the company's future success."

Vattenfall's Business Unit Trading manages market access and trading activities for the Group, optimising asset and customer flows through hedging, sourcing and active risk taking within set risk mandates. The unit provides 24/7 access to European power and gas markets, manages green certificates, green gas and carbon portfolios, and supports the development of flexibility solutions that strengthen Vattenfall's energy transition efforts. BU Trading operates two trading floors, in Hamburg and in Stockholm.



For more information, contact:
Markus Fischer, press officer, +46 70 3779644, markus.fischer@vattenfall.com
Vattenfall Press Office +46 8 739 5010, press@vattenfall.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
