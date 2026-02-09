Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has notified the Optionors of the option agreement dated February 8, 2022 (the "Option Agreement") that the Company has fulfilled its remaining expenditure obligations under the Option Agreement between Dryden Gold and Michael Tremblay (50%) and 2625286 Ontario Inc (50%) (collectively the "Optionors"). The Company will now be making its final option payment, pursuant to which Dryden Gold will acquire a 100% interest in the Tremblay Property located at the northern portion of the Company's 70,000-hectare land package .that includes the Hyndman Property.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Dryden Gold has previously paid the Optionors a total of $212,500 cash and has issued an aggregate of 2,011288 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The final payment consists of an additional $62,500 cash and the issuance of an additional 514,685 Shares (the "Final Share Issuance") at a deemed price of $0.3643 per share to Optionors to satisfy the remaining $250,000 payment on the Tremblay Property. The issuance price of the Shares was determined based on thirty days of trading in the Company's stock on a volume-weighted basis (the "30-day VWAP") for the period ending February 6, 2026. The Final Share Issuance is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and the Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Dryden Gold has also completed the required aggregate $1,200,000 in firm work commitments on the Tremblay Property and on completion of this option exercise will now own a 100% legal and beneficial interest subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty to the Optionors of which 1% can be purchased by the Company, at any time, for $1,000,000.

Prior to the Final Share Issuance, the Optionors held an aggregate of 1,080,000 common shares of the Company. After the Share Issuance, the Optionors will hold an aggregate of 1,594,885 common shares of the Company representing a security holding percentage of less than 1% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,900,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to management, board of directors, employees, strategic advisors and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant. The options will vest 20% on the date of grant and 20% every six months thereafter for a total period of two years for management and will vest quarterly over one year for the independent directors.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the FSE: ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the issuance of the Shares; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

