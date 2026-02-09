Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight the VMS District scale exploration potential at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in Northwest British Columbia.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "As we are assessing our opportunities and finalizing objectives for the coming year, we have a clear initiative - a definitive focus on exploration with a goal to double the size of the current resource - potentially adding significant value and expanding mine life as we move towards a construction decision. The Kutcho project displays a district scale opportunity with over 10 regional and near resource targets that have the potential to meet or exceed our initiative of significant resource expansion."

Kutcho Project Current Resource Lenses Contain Over 1 Billion lb's Copper Equivalent in M&I - With Potential to Convert Inferred Resources into Significant Value and Extended Mine Life

The Measured and Indicated Resource totals 22.8 Mt @ 2.26% CuEqR with the known Inferred Resources containing an estimated 13 Mt at 1.62% CuEqR 1 .

Three quarters of the Inferred Resources are contained in the Sumac deposit (9.1 Mt @ 1.49% CuEqR), with approximately 3 Mt grading approximately 2% CuEqR (similar to the Main underground Reserve @ 2.24% CuEqR) 1 .

With insight from the 2021 Feasibility study mine design, access to inferred resources in the Sumac deposit and other inferred resource blocks in the periphery of the Esso deposit would be low-cost additions to the project should they be converted to higher resource confidence and the material was proven economically recoverable through appropriate study.

Figure 1 shows the distribution of the known Mineral Resources in an isometric view.





Figure 1: Isometric view of relationship of known Mineral Resources

Multiple Regional and Near Resource Exploration Targets2 defined and constrained by geological, geochemical and geophysical parameters. Potential New Discoveries Unlocked:

Over 10 untested ZTEM high conductivity targets defined with footprints large enough to potentially host significant volumes of mineralization.

The Kutcho Time Horizon hosts the three resource lenses and contains multiple yet to be explored high conductivity ZTEM zones occurring over 12 km of strike including Esso West, The Gap, Hamburger and Jack .

Additional parallel and fold repeated VMS target time horizons extend over 20 km of strike each and contain several ZTEM conductivity high anomalies that provide further discovery opportunity called, Jenn, Mother, Far East, Kris, Bow, Sumac Ridge and Josh Creek.

Kutcho VMS Geological Setting

VMS lenses are hosted by Kutcho assemblage bimodal volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks. The Kutcho assemblage and overlying sedimentary rocks comprise a north dipping succession that suffered contractional deformation in the mid- Jurassic to produce a series of shallow west-plunging folds and north dipping thrust faults. This process has delivered repeated horizons of potential VMS mineralization within the claim area. Figure 2 schematically relates the known VMS resource mineralization and the interpreted fold repeats.

Figure 2: Schematic showing geologic setting of known VMS mineralization and fold repeats.

District Scale Exploration Potential Through New Targeting Methods - Regional and Near Resource Targets

Mira Geoscience was engaged by the Company in 2024-2025 to leverage all current exploration data on the Kutcho Copper Project with the goal of enhancing drill targeting information and highlight potential new targets. Mira Geoscience utilized all available information including surface mapping data, drillholes, soil geochemistry, seismic, topography, and airborne ZTEM3, VTEM4, and magnetic survey data. The work commenced in highest data density around known mineral resources, where it was possible to train and verify the targeting method.

The targeting method required Mira Geoscience to define geological domains that have consistent magnetic and conductivity parameters. The hangingwall position of one of the domains corresponds to the known mineralization event horizon - the Kutcho Time Horizon. Maps of electrical conductivity3 on the planar Kutcho Time horizon were produced that correlate to known mineralization. The results of this work were confirmed through various independent means and demonstrate the method could predict the location of the Esso deposit which is the deepest known mineralization at 350 to 650 m depth.

The Kutcho Time Horizon ZTEM identifies additional zones of conductivity of resource level intensity that are yet to be explored.

Figure 3: Isometric view of the constrained inversion of the ZTEM conductivity intersected with the interpreted mineral event horizon.

Regional Targets

The near planar Kutcho Time Horizon extends for over 12 km along strike and includes four intriguing target areas called; Esso West, The Gap, Hamburger and Jack. The exploration programs for these areas will be discussed in upcoming news releases as the programs are completed.

Within the Kutcho tenure package there are two additional geological domains interpreted as folded repetitions of the Kutcho Time Horizon. Each of the fold repeat horizons extend for over 20 km along strike and contains several areas of unexplored high conductivity; the more advanced regional targets are identified as Jenn, Mother, Far East, Jack, and Kris. Other, yet to be detailed targets include Sumac Ridge, Bow, and Josh Creek.

Jack



Jack is an under-explored 2.5 km x 300 m long ZTEM/VTEM target located on the Kutcho Time Horizon three kilometers to the east of the Main deposit. One historical hole (E120,1983) drilled at the western end of Jack intersected 20 m of Kutcho Time Horizon with dolomite alteration and pyrite bearing lapilli tuff. Samples pyritic lapilli tuff returned weak results for base metals. Another hole (KC11026, 2011) drilled to shallow to intersect the intense core of the ZTEM conductivity feature intersected 12 m of 10% disseminated pyrite with zinc values >0.5% over nine meters. These geology, geophysical and geochemical signatures show that the Kutcho Time Horizon does continue to the east, and more work is warranted on Jack to understand the geology as drilling and exposure of host rocks is sparse.

Jenn



The Jenn target is a new high priority ZTEM target located on a prospective VMS horizon 5 km to the east and south from the Main deposit. Outcrop at Jenn shows silica-sericite-pyrite alteration in felsic volcanic rocks. Alteration is supported by a significant copper and zinc geochemical soil anomaly. Shallow historical drilling at Jenn intersected copper bearing disseminated to semi-massive pyritic zones in felsic rocks where best intercept was 3.3% Cu over 0.60 m. This drilling was too shallow to test the ZTEM target.



The Jenn ZTEM conductivity anomaly sits approximately 300 m below surface and is 1,850 m long and 500 m wide. Drilled surface copper occurrences approximately 750m west of the ZTEM conductivity anomaly provides an enticing anchor for this blind to surface target. This makes Jenn a compelling drill target.

Far East



The Far East target has been refined to a 1,600 m long partially coincident ZTEM and VTEM and magnetic target. A total of four historical drill holes has tested 400 m (or ~11%) of the strike length and near surface expression of the target and define a prospective geological environment for a potential VMS deposit where anomalous copper and zinc values in syngenetic pyritic mudstones occur between a combination of felsic crystal and lapilli volcanic tuffs. A strong ZTEM conductive anomaly measuring 540 m by 290 m at a depth of 250 m presents an enticing target below and along strike to the east of the historic drilling and beyond the depth of penetration of the VTEM.

Figure 4: Far East exploration target - new target methodology refines target area.

Kris



The Kris target is defined by a 3,700 m long by 300 m wide ZTEM conductivity anomaly. Four refined high conductivity constrained inversion ZTEM anomalies each measuring between 450 m - 850 m along strike by 300 m are untested by drilling. Historical drilling, consisting of three holes, intersected sericite altered crystal bearing tuffs with anomalous concentrations of pyrite and pyritic ash tuffs that resemble those found near the Kutcho deposits indicating that the Kris target could preserve a productive VMS environment.

Mother



The Mother target has been refined by constraint of the ZTEM inversion into two separate high conductivity targets each measuring 950 m and 2000 m in strike length by 200 - 350 m dip direction. This near surface target has supporting VTEM conductor anomalies, portions of which have only been tested by four short drill holes from the 1970's and define a prospective geological environment for a potential VMS deposit. Two historical holes anchored on the western extents of the target intersected an interpreted felsic flow dome consisting of a combination of sericite altered quartz, quartz - feldspar and lapilli felsic tuffs similar to the setting of the Main, Sumac, and Esso deposits. Silica exhalites with jasperoid development, and bands of magnetite and semi massive - massive sulphides occur between felsic units. These exhalites returned surface rock chip samples that ranged from 2.3% to greater than 10% Cu, 0.04% - 0.10% Zn, 15 g/t - 69 g/t Ag and 0.3 g/t - 6.2 g/t Au over widths of 2.5 to 5 cm. Two drillholes located 2 km and 5 km to the west of these holes intersected more distal felsic tuffaceous volcanic rocks and mudstones. Mother presents as a high conviction, near surface target where surface mapping and historic drilling indicates a productive VMS environment could be preserved.

Figure 5: Mother exploration target - new target methodology refines target area.

2026 Exploration Program

Kutcho Copper will be detailing a proposed 2026 exploration program in coming announcements, including further details on near resource exploration opportunities.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by Kutcho's qualified person (QP). Kutcho's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, Kutcho cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. Kutcho encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

Technical Disclosure: The material scientific and technical information in respect of the Kutcho Project in this news release is, unless otherwise indicated, based upon information contained in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Kutcho Copper Project, British Columbia, Canada" dated effective November 8, 2021 and issued December 22, 2021 (the "FS" or "2021 Feasibility Study"). The 2021 Feasibility Study was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the mining property disclosure rules specified in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K under the United States Securities Act of 1933 ("Subpart 1300") promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits from the 2021 Feasibility Study set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Notes:

1 As documented in the Kutcho Copper Project Feasibility Study Report and Effective Date 22 December 2021.

2 Regional and Near Resource Exploration Targets are considered early-stage exploration projects which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

3 ZTEM is the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer.

4 VTEM is the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "advance", "de-risk", "execute", "incorporate", "accretive", "plans", "compelling", "believes", "intends", "potential", "value opportunities", "upside", variations of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the funding, timing and results of planned exploration programs; the ability of the Company to upgrade inferred mineral resources to higher categories and, subsequently, to mineral reserves; the outcome of potential optimizations and opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study and subsequently; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

