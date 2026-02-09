White Gold Corp. Appoints Seasoned Mining Executive Donovan Pollitt as Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / White Gold Corp. (TSX.V:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Donovan Pollitt, P.Eng., CFA, as a Strategic Advisor and Consultant. Mr. Pollitt is a highly respected and seasoned mining executive with over 20 years of experience in mining operations, executive management and capital markets activities. Donovan currently serves as President of Pollitt Mining Inc., a management consultancy firm providing a range of services for mining companies from mine production optimization to capital markets strategy, as well as advisory services to buy-side institutional investors and private equity groups.

Previously, Mr. Pollitt was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO)(OTCQX:WDOFF), a TSX-listed gold producer. During Donvan's approximately 10 years at Westdome, he was responsible for mine permitting, the operation of three gold mines and raising considerable amounts of capital. Prior to his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Donvan was Vice President, Corporate Development for Westdome. Donovan holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and is a Professional Engineer in Ontario and a CFA Charterholder.

"Donovan is an ideal addition to the growing White Gold team at this exciting moment in the Company's evolution," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer. "His unique skill set which includes both technical and capital markets expertise, and with a proven track record spanning grassroots exploration, development and mine operations, compliments and strengthens our team as we continue to grow our high-grade resource base, make new discoveries on our district scale land package and advance our White Gold Project toward production. We are excited to welcome Donovan's leadership and deep operational and strategic expertise as we enter our next phase of growth and embark upon what we believe can be a transformative period for White Gold Corp."

"I'm excited to join White Gold Corp. as a Strategic Advisor at this pivotal moment. We are seeing federal infrastructure investment in Canada we haven't seen in decades, gold is being remonetized by central banks worldwide, and neighbouring projects like Coffee and Casino are advancing toward production. White Gold's significant flagship deposit is one of the highest grade undeveloped open-pit deposits in Canada, sitting within a 300,000-hectare district-scale land package that remains extensively under-explored. White Gold has the grade, scale and geology to be central to the Yukon's development as one of Canada's next great mining districts," stated Donovan Pollitt.

The appointment of Donovan represents another significant achievement for the Company as it continues to advance and execute on its stated milestones. The Company is continuing to advance on several other significant milestones and initiatives for near-term delivery, including:

The release of additional results from the Company's 2025 Phase I Regional and Phase II Diamond Drill exploration programs across its district-scale portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects.

The Company's corporate actions to isolate and unlock the value of its critical mineral projects for shareholders.

Advancing technical studies in support of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Company's Flag Ship White Gold Project, estimated to be delivered in the first half of 2026.

Finalizing and announcing the Company's 2026 exploration program. The 2026 program will be largest in the Company's history and is being designed with the objective of meaningfully increasing the size of the Company's known large high-grade gold resource and making new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company's district scale land package.

Participation in numerous upcoming conferences, industry events, virtual presentations and webinars throughout the year. For a detailed list of upcoming events and to arrange a meeting with management, visit the Company's website www.whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/events/

Other Matters

The Company also announces that a total of 250,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Pollitt at an exercise price of $1.45 per share, expiring February 9, 2031.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(3)(4). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(8)(2)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(1)(2)(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(2) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(3) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton

(4) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding

(5) See December 1, 2025 News Release "Selkirk Copper Announces Initial Drill Results - Successfully Expands Minto North West Zone with a High-Grade Intercept of 5.21% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au, 26.68 g/t Ag over 8.7m within a broader zone of 2.39% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au and 11.61 g/t Ag over 23.4 m in drill hole 25SCM001

(6) See Cascadia Minerals New Release dated June 9, 2025 "Cascadia Minerals and Granite Creek Copper Announce Merger to Create a Leading Yukon Copper-Gold Exploration and Development Company"

(7) Allan, M.M., Mortensen, J.K., Hart, C.J.R., Bailey, L.A., Sánchez, M.G., Ciolkiewicz, W., McKenzie, G.G. and Creaser, R.A., 2013, Magmatic and Metallogenic Framework of West-Central Yukon and Eastern Alaska: Society of Economic Geologists, Special Publication 17, pp. 111-168

(8) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min

SOURCE: White Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/white-gold-corp.-appoints-seasoned-mining-executive-donovan-pollitt-as-strategic-1134811