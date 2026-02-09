Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine through its subsidiary Adia Med, today announced an ambitious expansion of its clinical research pipeline, with plans to launch four to five additional studies throughout 2026. These new initiatives will build on the company's ongoing success in regenerative therapies using Adia Vita (umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes).

The planned studies may be conducted directly at the Adia Med clinic in Winter Park, Florida, or in collaboration with partner clinics across the United States. To support this growth, Adia Med is actively in discussions with multiple clinics nationwide to secure Institutional Review Board (IRB) approvals and enable multi-site participation.

Among the priority efforts already under discussion are:

An expansion of the current IRB-approved Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT07304440) to include 13-year-old children, extending eligibility beyond the existing 3-12 age range and allowing more families to access the innovative protocol combining Adia Vita with glutathione therapy.

The launch of a dedicated new study evaluating Adia Vita in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), exploring its potential immune-modulating and anti-inflammatory effects in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

"Launching four to five new studies this year marks a major step forward in our commitment to advancing regenerative medicine through rigorous, ethical clinical research," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "By collaborating with leading clinics nationwide, we aim to accelerate IRB approvals, broaden patient access, and generate high-quality data across neurodevelopmental, autoimmune, and other regenerative applications. These efforts position Adia Med to make meaningful contributions to patient care and scientific understanding."

The company's flagship human trial-the 24-month ASD study-remains actively recruiting children aged 3-12 nationwide and worldwide, following BeyondBound IRB approval in late 2025. Discussions with potential partner clinics are progressing, with targeted IRB submissions in the coming months to support the broader 2026 research agenda.

Adia Vita continues to be available for physician-directed applications in regenerative and immune-supportive contexts, with all research conducted under strict ethical oversight, informed consent, and regulatory compliance.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

