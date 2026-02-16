Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and innovative therapeutic solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, Adia Med of Winter Park, LLC, has submitted its second clinical study for Institutional Review Board (IRB) review. This pivotal study will evaluate the efficacy of AdiaVita, Adia Med's proprietary umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome product, in alleviating lower back pain through non-invasive intravenous (IV) administration.





The single-blind, placebo-controlled trial will randomize approximately 100 participants into two groups: one receiving AdiaVita via IV and the other receiving a placebo. The primary objective is to assess AdiaVita's ability to reduce inflammation and promote repair of damaged tissue in the lower back. The study features a crossover design, where after an initial three-month treatment period, participants in the placebo group will receive AdiaVita for the subsequent phase, enabling within-subject comparisons and extended evaluation of effects.

Importantly, unlike conventional treatments that often involve ultrasound-guided injections directly into the affected area, this protocol tests systemic delivery via simple IV infusion. A positive outcome could represent a transformative advancement in lower back pain management, offering patients a less invasive, more accessible option that avoids localized procedures while potentially addressing underlying inflammation and tissue damage.

Participation in the study is structured as a patient-pay model at $5,000 per patient, with no additional cost for the crossover phase.

This submission follows Adia Med's ongoing flagship clinical research in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The IRB-approved 24-month study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT07304440), titled "Adia MED of Winter Park LLC Autism Spectrum Disorder Research Study," continues to actively recruit children aged 3-12 nationwide and worldwide. The trial, which aims to enroll approximately 100 participants, investigates whether combining AdiaVita with glutathione therapy yields greater improvements in ASD symptoms compared to glutathione alone, with every participant receiving AdiaVita treatments three times during the interventional phase.

"We are thrilled to progress our second major study, building on the momentum of our autism research program," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "AdiaVita continues to show promise across applications, and this lower back pain trial could demonstrate its regenerative potential through straightforward IV delivery. Combined with our active ASD recruitment, these efforts reflect our dedication to advancing patient-centered regenerative therapies that prioritize safety, accessibility, and meaningful outcomes.

"Enrollment for the lower back pain study is anticipated to commence upon IRB approval and Acceptance onclinicaltrials.gov. For details on the ongoing autism study or to apply, visit adiamed.com or ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07304440).

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

