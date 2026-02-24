Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and innovative wellness solutions through its subsidiary Adia Med, today announced that its Winter Park clinic is actively interviewing candidates for a Nurse Practitioner position specializing in cosmetic treatments, including advanced hair growth therapies.

Adia Med of Winter Park, located at 1561 W. Fairbanks Ave. Suite 205, Winter Park, FL 32789, was originally launched to deliver advanced medical and regenerative therapies, including stem cell treatments, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), HSCT, and specialized protocols for conditions such as multiple sclerosis, autism spectrum disorder research, and orthopedic applications.

In response to significant and growing patient demand, Adia Med is now incorporating cosmetic options at the Winter Park location. These new offerings include microneedling, targeted hair growth treatments, and other minimally invasive aesthetic procedures-many of which leverage Adia's potent stem cell products, such as AdiaVita, which delivers a guaranteed count of 100 million stem cells and 3.5 trillion exosomes per unit. A large number of individuals have expressed strong interest in utilizing Adia's high-concentration stem cell formulations specifically for hair restoration and facial rejuvenation, recognizing their potential to promote tissue regeneration, reduce inflammation, and support natural hair follicle revival and skin enhancement at the cellular level.

"Patient feedback has been overwhelming and very specific: many people wanted to combine our core regenerative expertise with applications of Adia's products for hair growth and facials," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "What began as a purely medical-focused practice has evolved rapidly due to this high demand. We're excited to expand responsibly into these cosmetic areas, integrating our advanced therapies to meet patient needs while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and evidence-based care that define Adia Med."

The clinic is seeking a motivated Nurse Practitioner with experience or strong interest in cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration, and procedures such as microneedling, ideally with familiarity in applying stem cell-based treatments for aesthetic outcomes. This position will play a pivotal role in launching and delivering these new services with excellence and patient-centered focus.

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by contacting the clinic at 321-788-0850 or via email at ceo@adiamed.com. For additional details on career opportunities or services, please visit adiamed.com.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

