Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Adia Med of Winter Park, has appointed Amy Dalrymple, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, a highly experienced aesthetic nurse practitioner and former Mrs. Florida United States, as the leader of its new Regenerative Aesthetics Division.





Amy Dalrymple, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

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Dalrymple brings over a decade of specialized experience in aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery, including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, PRP, microneedling, and advanced non-surgical rejuvenation techniques. "My career began in the operating room, where I focused on anatomical and cosmetic changes working alongside plastic surgeons," Dalrymple shared. "I began exploring the field of aesthetics in 2015 and have dedicated the past 11 years to gaining extensive experience in cosmetic medicine across Florida. During this time, I have worked alongside plastic surgeons and trained with leading industry key opinion leaders on the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine."

She will oversee and personally perform all procedures in the division, including advanced facial rejuvenation, hair restoration, and other regenerative aesthetic treatments.

Dalrymple's extensive background as a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, combined with her formal training in leading aesthetic brands and her previous title as Mrs. Florida United States, uniquely positions her to lead this exciting expansion and provide patients with personalized, state-of-the-art care.

This strategic appointment builds on Adia Med of Winter Park's recent growth into cosmetics and regenerative aesthetics, meeting rising demand for advanced, minimally invasive solutions that promote long-term rejuvenation and healing.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Adia Med team," said Amy Dalrymple, MSN, APRN, FNP-C. "I've been passionate about aesthetics for years, and now getting to work with stem cell technologies feels like the perfect next step-it's going to let me offer my patients some truly next-level options."

To showcase these services, Adia Med of Winter Park will host an open house event on March 30, 2026. Guests will have the chance to meet Amy Dalrymple, explore the modern facility, learn about the regenerative aesthetic treatments, and discover Adia Labs' products.

First patient treatments in the Regenerative Aesthetics Division will begin on April 6, 2026. Spaces for consultations and procedures are limited and expected to book quickly-early reservations are recommended.

"We are excited to welcome Amy Dalrymple to the Adia Med family," said a spokesperson for Adia Nutrition. "Her proven excellence in aesthetics, combined with access to our regenerative technologies, will enable us to offer advanced aesthetic solutions."





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Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.