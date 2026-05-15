Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - ADIA Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in advanced nutrition and regenerative health solutions, today announced its 3rd party reviewed financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighting significant year-over-year revenue growth and continued expansion of its biologics and medical procedures segments.

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Key Highlights for Q1 2026 (compared to Q1 2025):

Total Revenue increased 146% to $176,275 from $71,764, reflecting strong demand and successful diversification of revenue streams.





Medical Procedures Revenue grew 48% to $104,850 from $70,700, demonstrating continued patient adoption of ADIA's innovative regenerative therapies.





Biologics Sales delivered $69,775 in new revenue (compared to $0 in the prior-year period), marking the successful commercialization and rapid traction of the Company's high-margin biologic products.





Gross Profit surged 381% to $67,577 from $14,052, driven by a higher-margin revenue mix and improved operational efficiencies.





Cash Position strengthened to $136,716 at quarter-end (versus $37,463 at the end of Q1 2025), supported by disciplined financing activities.





Deferred Revenue rose sharply to $218,000 from $14,000, indicating robust forward sales momentum and committed future revenue.





Total Assets increased 31% to $776,868 from $594,826 at December 31, 2025, bolstered by higher inventory, receivables, and cash balances.

"ADIA Nutrition delivered exceptional top-line growth in the first quarter as we continue to scale our regenerative health platform," said Larry Powalisz CEO. "Revenue more than doubled year-over-year, with the addition of a new biologics' revenue stream and nearly 50% growth in medical procedures. Our gross profit nearly quadrupled, and we entered the second quarter with significantly higher cash and a strong deferred revenue backlog. These results validate our strategy and position us for accelerated growth in 2026." The Company expanded its biologics inventory to meet rising demand and continued strategic investments in equipment and infrastructure to support future expansion.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.