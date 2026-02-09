

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha (00088K.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 190.71 billion Korean won compared to profit of 1.91 trillion won, prior year. Net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 161.88 billion won compared to profit of 717.84 billion won. Operating income declined to 404.41 billion won from 1.13 trillion won.



Fourth quarer sales were 21.08 trillion won compared to 18.00 trillion yen, last year, up 17.09%.



Shares of Hanwha are trading at 1,18,700 won, up 4.86%.



