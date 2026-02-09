EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Release of a capital market information
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 02 Interim Announcement
In the period from 2 February 2026 up to and including 6 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,748,888 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.
Berlin, 9 February 2026
Aroundtown SA
09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|37, Boulevard Joseph II
|L-1840 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2273532 09.02.2026 CET/CEST