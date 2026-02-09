EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 02 Interim Announcement

In the period from 2 February 2026 up to and including 6 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,748,888 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 02.02.2026 611,550 2.6665 03.02.2026 960,748 2.6482 04.02.2026 1,064,829 2.7305 05.02.2026 1,064,303 2.7545 06.02.2026 1,047,458 2.8089 In total 4,748,888 2.7283

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 9 February 2026

Aroundtown SA

