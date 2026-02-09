LUMIBIRD: Lumibird was selected by Rheinmetall for the Skyranger 30 air defence system

Lumibird was selected by Rheinmetall for the Skyranger 30 air defence system

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, announces that its subsidiary Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB has secured a new order from Rheinmetall Air Defence for its VIDAR laser rangefinders, to be integrated into the Skyranger 30 air defence system delivered to the Netherlands.

Building on the contracts announced in 2025 for the Skyranger 30 programme, this new order, while of a more limited financial scope than the initial 2025 contracts, reinforces the recurring and long-term nature of Lumibird's participation in the programme.

The contract will be executed between 2026 and 2028 and represents a significant step in the long-standing industrial cooperation between Lumibird and Rheinmetall Air Defence. It confirms Lumibird's position as a trusted supplier of mission-critical laser technologies for next-generation air defence platforms.

Designed around solid-state, diode-pumped Erbium:glass technology, the VIDAR laser rangefinder delivers high-precision ranging against long-range and fast-moving targets. Optimized for both ground-based and naval environments, VIDAR plays a key role in enhancing the operational performance of the Skyranger 30 system in modern, complex threat scenarios.

"This order further strengthens our partnership with Rheinmetall Air Defence and demonstrates the confidence placed in our technologies for critical defence applications," says Carina Harnesk, CEO of Lumibird Photonics Sweden.

At Group level, this contract illustrates Lumibird's strategic approach to defence markets, combining technological excellence, industrial control, and supply-chain sovereignty.

"By maintaining a high level of internally produced critical components, Lumibird ensures quality, reliability and long-term independence for its defence customers," adds Marc Le Flohic, CEO and President of the Lumibird Group.

This new order further consolidates Lumibird Photonics Sweden's role as a key European supplier of advanced laser systems for air defence, complementing the Group's broad portfolio of laser rangefinders, designators and LIDAR solutions deployed across naval, land, airborne and space platforms.

Next information: publication of FY 2025 results, on 10/03/2026, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €225.6m in sales in 2025, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

