GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Project to transfer Plastivaloire Group shares to the Euronext Growth market

Langeais - February 9, 2026

The Plastivaloire Group announces that it will submit to its next General Meeting of Shareholders a resolution seeking authorisation to transfer the listing of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris market. This transfer project was approved by the Board of Directors on 12 December 2025.

Ahead of its next General Meeting, which will take place on 31 March 2026, the Group details in this press release the potential consequences of this proposed transfer for shareholders.

Plastivaloire specifies that it currently meets the conditions required for a transfer to Euronext Growth, namely a market capitalisation of less than €1 billion and publicly traded shares ('free float') with a minimum value of €2.5 million.

Reasons for the transfer project

This transfer project aims to enable Plastivaloire to reduce the constraints associated with the Euronext Paris regulated market and the resources required to comply with it. Euronext Growth offers a simplified operating environment that is better suited to the Group's needs, while allowing it to continue to benefit from the appeal of the financial markets.

Terms and conditions of the transfer project

The Plastivaloire Group's joint general meeting of 31 March 2026 is required to authorise (ordinary resolution) the proposed transfer of the listing of the Company's securities from the regulated market of Euronext Paris to the organised multilateral negotiation system of Euronext Growth Paris.

Euronext Growth Paris is not a regulated market but a multilateral trading system as defined in Article 525-1 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (Financial Markets Authority). Its organisational rules are approved by the French Financial Markets Authority.

Possible consequences of the transfer

In accordance with current regulations, the Plastivaloire Group hereby informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of such a transfer (non-exhaustive list).

Periodic disclosure obligations

Plastivaloire's obligations would be reduced, in particular:

Plastivaloire would publish, within four months of the end of the financial year, an annual report (or a universal registration document incorporating it) including at least its annual (and consolidated) financial statements, a management report and the auditors' reports. It would also prepare a corporate governance report with simplified content.

It would publish, within four months of the end of the first half of the year (extended deadline), a half-yearly report including its half-yearly financial statements and a management report relating to those financial statements.

Plastivaloire would be free to choose its accounting standards (French or IFRS) for the preparation of its consolidated financial statements. The Plastivaloire Group would continue to adopt IFRS standards, in line with the methods applied to date.

It would continue to publish its quarterly financial information.

Ongoing disclosure information

The Plastivaloire Group would remain subject to the applicable requirements for ongoing disclosure information, which also apply to companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

The Company would continue to provide accurate, precise and sincere information, disclosing to the public any information likely to have a significant impact on the share price and any information relating to the transactions of its managers, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596-2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

Regulated information (and in particular privileged information) must always be disclosed effectively and in full. The Company would continue to use a professional wire.

With regard to the remuneration of corporate officers, the company would no longer be subject to the 'say on pay' regime.

Protection of minority shareholders

The protection of minority shareholders in the event of a change of control would be ensured on Euronext Growth Paris by the mandatory public offer mechanism in the event of a direct or indirect, sole or concerted crossing of the 50% threshold of capital or voting rights.

Furthermore, companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris are only required to disclose to the market changes in share ownership that exceed (upwards or downwards) the thresholds of 50% and 90% of the share capital or voting rights.

However, in accordance with legal requirements, the company would remain subject, for a period of three years from its delisting from Euronext Paris, to the public offering regime and to the disclosure requirements relating to threshold crossings and declarations of intent applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris.

As for the provisions of Article 236-6 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority allowing the said Authority to decide in certain circumstances that a public withdrawal offer should be implemented, they will no longer apply.

General meetings

The formal requirements for general meetings would be slightly simplified:

No obligation to publish a press release specifying the terms and conditions for making documents submitted to the meeting available;

Exemption from the requirement to publish preparatory documents for the meeting online twenty-one days before the date of the general meeting, but only on the date of the notice of meeting (simplified content);

No obligation to publish the results of the meeting's votes on the company's website.

The terms and conditions for convocation and admission to the General Meeting would remain unchanged. The company would no longer be required to provide a live broadcast of its meetings or to post a recording of them on its website.

Liquidity

The transfer to the unregulated market Euronext Growth Paris could result in a change in the liquidity of Plastivaloire shares, which may differ from the liquidity experienced on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The transfer could also lead certain investors, who prefer securities issued by companies listed on a regulated market, to sell their Plastivaloire securities. It should be noted that the liquidity agreement entered into by the Company with TP ICAP would remain in force after the market transfer.

Provisional timeline for the operation

12 December 2025: proposed transfer to Euronext Growth Paris approved by the Plastivaloire Group Board of Directors;

proposed transfer to Euronext Growth Paris approved by the Plastivaloire Group Board of Directors; 31 March 2026: General Meeting will be held to vote on the transfer proposal.

At the earliest, if the General Meeting of 31 March 2026 votes in favour:

Board of Directors meeting to implement the transfer;

Publication of a press release announcing the decision to transfer Plastivaloire shares to Euronext Growth Paris;

Filing with Euronext Growth Paris of a request for delisting of the shares from Euronext Paris and their admission to Euronext Growth Paris.

At the earliest, as from May 25, 2026, and subject to a favourable decision by Euronext Paris, the shares would be delisted from the regulated market of Euronext Paris and simultaneously admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris.

The Plastivaloire Group is being supported in the process of transferring to Euronext Growth by TP ICAP Midcap as its listing sponsor.

Next financial publication: February 17, 2026:

First-quarter 2025-2026 turnover

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the motor vehicle and industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmxqlsqXam6YnW+dY5dmmmJjaZlqkpSaZmjIm2Ztlceda2+Ummhnl8bHZnJnmW5u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96498-pvl_cp_projet-transfert-euronext-growth-vdef-eng.pdf