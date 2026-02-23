Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Stuttgart
23.02.26 | 17:46
2,430 Euro
+0,41 % +0,010
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,65018:46
Actusnews Wire
23.02.2026 18:23 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - February 23, 2026

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865220/02/2026FR00132521864,2822.566144XPAR

Next financial publication:

First-half 2025-2026 turnover: May 20, 2026

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG6aYpRvY2nInmlwapaYapNlmGmXx2SXbWOdmWqcY8zGcJtmlGdnaJvGZnJnm25q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96694-pvl_cp-rachats-actions-18-20_02-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.