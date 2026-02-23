GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - February 23, 2026

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market Plastiques du Val de Loire 96950037H7K8DXF28652 20/02/2026 FR0013252186 4,282 2.566144 XPAR

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

