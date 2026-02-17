Anzeige
WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186
Frankfurt
17.02.26 | 08:07
2,680 Euro
-1,11 % -0,030
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6902,92018:59
17.02.2026
GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Growth in turnover (up 1.3%) in first-quarter 2025-2026

Langeais - February 17, 2026

In € million
Unaudited figures		2024-20252025-2026Change
1st quarter162.2164.3+1.3%

Plastivaloire Group is starting the 2025-2026 financial year posting first-quarter turnover (October-December 2025) of €164.3 million, up 1.3%, (3.1% at constant exchange rates). This solid performance builds on the good momentum seen at the end of last year (0.7% growth in fourth-quarter 2024-2025) and falls in line with the Group's annual target.

Turnover in the Automotive division (parts and tooling) was up 2.8% over the quarter, coming to €137.8 million. Part's sales remain buoyant, supported by a strong position in resilient programs, while tooling invoicing displayed significant growth in line with the launches scheduled for the year. The Industries division recorded turnover of €26.5 million, down 6.0% year over year. The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 83.9% and 16.1% of the Group's first-quarter turnover, respectively.

By geographic region, Europe[1] maintained good momentum, with activity coming in at €148.3 million, up 3.5% (5.0% at constant exchange rates). The Americas region (United States and Mexico) recorded turnover of €16.0 million, down 15.2% (down 11.5% at constant exchange rates), due to some customers' lower-than-expected production rates.

Outlook

In an ever complex market environment, Plastivaloire Group has been taking advantage of its solid portfolio of programs to outperform the European automotive production market for several months. The Group remains vigilant and is continuing its efforts to adapt its cost and financing structure to its business level.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Plastivaloire Group, said: "We achieved a solid first?quarter, that was broadly in line with both our expectations and the trajectory set in previous years. In a consistently demanding market environment, we are staying fully focused on cost control and rigorous execution of our roadmap in order to achieve our annual growth and profitability targets."

Next financial publication:

First-half 2025-2026 turnover: May 20, 2026

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the motor vehicle and industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

