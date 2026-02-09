

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari, the renowned Italian automotive brand, has offered an early look at the interior of its first all-electric car, the Ferrari Luce.



The Luce's design is the result of a collaboration between Ferrari and Jony Ive, the former chief design officer at Apple, and his firm LoveFrom.



Despite Ferrari scaling back its broader electric vehicle (EV) ambitions in late 2025, the Luce is being positioned as a highly anticipated automotive reveal for 2026.



The cabin of the Luce leans heavily into Ive's signature aesthetic, featuring a glass and aluminum construction, ultra-minimal surfaces, and a calm, tactile feel that reviewers have described as unmistakably Apple-like.



The design prioritizes clarity and material quality over visual clutter, signaling a departure from traditional Ferrari interiors packed with switches and aggressive styling.



The Luce positions Ferrari's EV not just as a performance milestone, but as a luxury technology object, blending the brand's renowned automotive heritage with a Silicon Valley design philosophy.



If the production model matches the preview, Ferrari's EV debut could reset expectations for what high-end electric cars are supposed to feel like, focusing not just on their speed but on the overall driving experience and luxury amenities.'



