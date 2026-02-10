Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - EagleOne Metals Corp. (CSE: EAGL) (FSE: I2J) ("EagleOne" or the "Company") ") is pleased to report that it has completed a detailed review of results from its 2024 field exploration program and has identified several highly prospective gold and copper targets on its 100%-owned Hébécourt Township property (the "Property"), located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Property is strategically situated midway between the major mining centres of Timmins, Ontario and Val-d'Or, Quebec, and demonstrates strong potential for both gold and copper mineralization.

The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions, having historically produced over 200 million ounces of gold, with total gold content, including reserves and resources, exceeding 300 million ounces. The belt has hosted more than 100 operating mines and accounts for over 90% of Canada's total gold production. Located within Ontario and Quebec-two of Canada's top mining jurisdictions-the region benefits from excellent infrastructure, skilled labour, and mining-friendly regulatory frameworks.

In addition to gold, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt has also been a significant source of copper, with historical production exceeding 15 billion pounds, and continues to host strong potential for future copper discoveries.

Exploration completed to date on the Property indicates that indicator elements have migrated upward through a typically impervious clay layer, providing insight into potential mineralization at depth. When combined with coincident magnetic, electromagnetic, and induced polarization geophysical data, several compelling exploration targets have been generated. Two priority anomalies targeting copper and gold have been identified adjacent to an intrusive diorite contact using the integrated geochemical and geophysical methods described above.

The Property benefits from excellent year-round access via all-weather roads and is located just south of the major transportation corridor connecting Timmins via Highway 101 and Val-d'Or via Route 388. The nearby communities of Matheson, Ontario and Duparquet, Quebec provide access to skilled labour, services, and infrastructure to support ongoing exploration activities.

Letter of Intent for the Acquisition of Surupampa

The Company is also pleased to announce an extension of the date for execution of a definitive agreement with Surupampa Metals Corp. ("Surupampa") to March 8, 2026. The extension provides additional time for the parties to finalize the terms of the definitive agreement and complete mutual due diligence.

The parties are working diligently towards completion of this process in the coming weeks, with the goal of proceeding with a closing of the transaction thereafter. Closing of the acquisition and the issuance of consideration shares remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For additional details regarding Surupampa and the proposed acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2025.

Consulting and Awareness Agreement.

The Company is also please to announce that it has entered into a consulting and awareness service agreement with Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. ("Hillside"), located at 474 Main Street, Penticton, British Columbia (Stephen Giberson, CEO; hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com), to provide ad copy and content writing, search engine optimization, video and ad creation, and e-mail and SMS advertising, as well as content creation. Hillside will begin providing the services on the date hereof for a period of two months. In consideration of the services provided, the Company will pay Hillside a cash fee of $10,000 per month. No securities will be issued as compensation for the services. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Hillside does not currently own any securities of the Company.

About EagleOne Metals Corp.

EagleOne is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer that holds the option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 11 claims comprising the Magusi West Gold Project, which is located in Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec - one of the world's most productive and highest ranked gold mining jurisdictions. The Company seeks to unlock shareholder value through the diligent exploration of carefully selected exploration projects in some of Canada's most prolific exploration and mining areas. EagleOne is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation: statements regarding the Company's exploration plans at the Hébécourt Property, that the Company will be able to explore the Property, establish a drill program as anticipated, that the results of the drill program and further exploration will yield promising results and the Company's beliefs regarding the prospective nature of the Property are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations also include, but are not limited to risks relating to: the risk that the Company will be unable to execute a definitive agreement with Surupampa, statements regarding consideration payments to be made pursuant to the definitive agreement, the timing thereof, the Company's ability to satisfy the payment obligations under the definitive agreement, the anticipated receipt of necessary approvals for closing the transaction, including the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange or that the Company will be unable to close the transaction on the timelines currently anticipated by management and the risk that the Company will be unable to complete the exploration work contemplated or that the results of such exploration will not yield positive results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future event or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Neither does the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this document. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this document by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this document. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283298

Source: EagleOne Metals Corporation