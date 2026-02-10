AmTrust International, a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., today announced the launch of its APRA licenced entity 'AmTrust Specialty Limited' in Australia.

This milestone marks a significant step in AmTrust's long-term strategy for Australia. AmTrust International has seen a consistent demand for Legal Expenses coverage. Establishing a licenced presence enables the company to scale, compete effectively, and support long term business growth in country.

"Our entry into the Australian market for Legal Expenses Insurance represents an important milestone for AmTrust," said Bruce Whitmee, Chief Executive Officer, AmTrust Specialty Limited. "With a highly skilled underwriting team, and a clear demand from intermediaries, funders, and legal professionals, we are exceptionally well-positioned to grow. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to Australia and our ambition to build a sustainable presence that brings AmTrust's global strength and expertise closer to our customers."

AmTrust International's After the Event (ATE) and Before the Event (BTE) offering supports individuals and businesses who may otherwise be deterred from pursuing or defending legal action due to financial risk. The product suite will be distributed through insurance intermediaries, litigation funders and solicitors.

"We are excited to continue building our legal expenses product offering," said Simon Warr, Lead Underwriter, Legal Expenses at AmTrust International. "Australia's mature legal landscape makes it a strong market for ATE and we see significant opportunity to further grow our presence in this line. The BTE market, while less developed and recently underserved, presents clear potential for partnership-based schemes."

Chiara Stoehrmann, Underwriter, Legal Expenses at AmTrust International, said: "This underscores our commitment to the legal expenses market in Australia and to expanding access to justice. With significant capital now established in-country, in line with APRA requirements, we are well-positioned to support long-term, sustainable growth in this line."

About AmTrust International

AmTrust International is a global specialty insurer company offering niche solutions to businesses and their customers. AmTrust International specialises in Property, Mortgage Credit, Warranty, Professional Lines, Legal Expenses and Medical Malpractice. For more information about AmTrust International, visit www.amtrustinternational.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. is a leading specialty insurer recognized for its innovative solutions and commitment to service, serving more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information about AmTrust, visit http://www.amtrustfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209255260/en/

Contacts:

Issued by Rein4ce on behalf of AmTrust

Caitlin Haynes

caitlin.haynes@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 (0)7568 572367