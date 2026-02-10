

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that its regulatory application for Arexvy has been accepted for review by China's Center for Drug Evaluation for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus in adults aged 60 years and older. A regulatory decision is expected in 2027.



The company noted that the regulatory submission is based on the vaccine's robust data package, including positive results from a Phase III trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in adults aged 60 years and older in China.



At last close, shares of GSK were trading at 2,159.0 pence.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News