

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday reported stronger financial performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, delivering higher revenue and sharply improved profitability compared with the same period last year.



Profit before tax climbed 58% to $2.629 billion from $1.666 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Operating profit rose 46% to $2.978 billion from $2.036 billion a year earlier. The improvement was driven by higher revenue and lower research and development expenses, which declined 17% to $3.862 billion.



Profit after tax reached $2.329 billion, a 55% increase from $1.500 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share improved to $1.50 from $0.97 in the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, core EPS increased 1% to $2.12.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 4% to $15.503 billion from $14.891 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Product revenue grew 10% to $15.497 billion from $14.076 billion, supported by continued momentum across major geographic regions, while alliance revenue increased 34% to $959 million. Collaboration revenue declined to $6 million from $815 million a year earlier.



The company declared a second interim dividend of $2.17 per share, payable on March 23, to shareholders of record on February 20.



For fiscal 2026, the pharma major expects revenue to increase by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage, while core EPS is projected to rise by a low double-digit percentage.



Additionally, the company intends to raise its annual dividend to $3.30 per share for fiscal 2026 from $3.20 per share for fiscal 2025.



