Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Fully Funded for 2026 and Engages GRE to Update PEA With Multiple High-Value Critical Mineral Byproduct Credits

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Sandy MacDougall, Chairman of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has contracted Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") to update the PEA for the Zeus Project.

Noram will significantly advance the Zeus Project in Clayton Valley Nevada and has engaged GRE to (1) supervise the metallurgical testing on samples from Noram's Zeus deposit to determine the feasibility of recovering potentially economical byproducts Rubidium (Rb), Cesium (Cs), Molybdenum (Mo) and Potash (K), and (2) to update the Zeus Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the deposit, including these potential credits as an important part of the economic analysis.

THE ZEUS DEPOSIT

In May of 2024, SRK Consulting completed a Mineral Resource Estimate on the Zeus Project (43-101 Technical Report available on noramlithium.com and on sedarplus.ca). The estimate used data from 91 core holes spanning 7 drilling campaigns. Chairman Sandy MacDougall comments "due to the significantly greater drilling density and stringent standards the Company has employed in evaluating our Project, Noram boasts a much higher level of confidence in the Zeus deposit than peer lithium projects. As the only Company to examine and integrate the extraction of cesium, rubidium, molybdenum, and potash as valuable byproducts in our PEA, we are confident that our strategy will substantially increase the project's overall profitability while derisking the project by adding 4 other high-value and critical commodities as saleable products. Timing is everything, and with the recent announcement of 'Project Vault', a $12B government-backed strategic critical minerals stockpile, Noram is in the perfect position to capitalize on this aggressive industrial and national security move made in the wake of rising demand."



Figure 1 from the SRK report shows the high density of drill holes used in the MRE along with the indicated resource extents.

Figure 1 - Drill hole density and indicated resource outlines.

The SRK study reported a significant lithium clay deposit with a high-grade core and peripheral halo as stated in Table 1. The MRE was based on a lithium carbonate price of US$24,000 per tonne.

Table 1 - MRE data from SRK Technical Report, May 2024.

The deposit is a gently dipping deposit that crops out at surface and is amenable to open pit mining, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Plan view of estimation domains and example cross section.

THE UPDATED MRE AND PEA

GRE will supervise the metallurgical testing of representative Zeus samples from the core drilling and determine the economics for the recovery of the Rb, Cs and potash from the Zeus lithium clays.

Rubidium and cesium are rare, strategically important elements mainly sourced as by-products from lithium and pollucite mining. They serve critical roles in advanced electronics, telecommunications, and medical technologies. Their scarcity and specialized demand maintain a high value. Potash is a widely used additive to crop fertilizers. Potash is most commonly sold for fertilizers as potassium chloride (KCl) or potassium sulfate (K2SO4).

Assay Data

The data analyzed is from 7 phases of drilling spanning 7 years (2016-2023) and includes 91 core holes and 3,407 assayed intervals. Of these assays, 1,267 with greater than 1,000 ppm Lithium and over a minimum 15-foot thickness were selected as being the most likely to be mined due to their high grade and location. A summary of these assays is given in Table 1.

Li(ppm) Cs(ppm) Rb(ppm) K(%) Maximum 2730 127 500 6.88 Minimum 280 8 122 1.99 Average 1209 55 290 5.17

Table 1 - Summary of potential byproduct assays.

Discussion

As described in the release dated August 18, 2025, prices for rubidium and cesium (>99.5%) are approximately $US 3,327/oz and $US 2,873/oz (Shanghai Metals Market prices, August 16, 2025, VAT included), respectively. Muriate of Potash (KCl) has a current price between US$358/tonne (World Bank Price Data) and US$489/tonne (USDA Agricultural Marketing Service). With the >1000 ppm Li claystone material containing average values of 290 ppm Rb, 55 ppm Cs and +5% K, these metals have the potential to significantly enhance the value of the Zeus deposit. They also have the potential to increase the tonnage of the deposit by combining the value of the byproducts with that of the lithium to determine revised cutoff grades for the deposit.

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and Vice President of Exploration for Noram.

