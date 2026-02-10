Suspension of Trading in Sileon AB at FNSE

2026-02-10T07:26:35Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: Sileon AB, LEI: 549300J2ACNHXHTXTR51 Instrument: SILEON SE0023440748 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified