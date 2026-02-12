On February 11, 2026, Sileon AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by the Stockholm District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer has been declared bankrupt.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Sileon AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: SILEON ISIN code: SE0023440748 Order book ID: 260606

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB