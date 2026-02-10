

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.33 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.50 billion, or $0.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $15.50 billion from $14.89 billion last year.



AstraZeneca PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.33 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $15.50 Bln vs. $14.89 Bln last year.



