LIDDS AB: The liquidator intends to file for bankruptcy as the conditions for completing the liquidation are lacking

Gothenburg, 09/02/2026 - LIDDS AB (publ) ("LIDDS" or the "Company"), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, announces today that the liquidator appointed by the Swedish Companies Registration Office, Lawyer Michael Amosy, has determined that the Company's assets are not expected to cover the Company's debts and the costs of carrying out the liquidation. The liquidator therefore intends to apply for the Company to be declared bankrupt.



During the ongoing liquidation process, the liquidator has investigated the Company's financial position and liquidity forecasts. The assessment is that the Company lacks sufficient funds to pay all debts as well as the costs associated with carrying out the liquidation. Therefore, the conditions for completing the liquidation are not met. On this basis, the liquidator intends to file a bankruptcy petition with the Gothenburg District Court as soon as possible.



Nasdaq First North Growth Market has been informed, and the Company's share has been suspended from trading and will be delisted.



For further information please contact



Lawyer Michael Amosy, Liquidator

Phone: +46 (0) 705 82 82 05

E-post: michael@amosy-partners.se



LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

This information is information that LIDDS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-09 19:15 CET.