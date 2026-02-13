LIDDS AB: LIDDS is declared bankrupt - delisting from First North

On 13 February 2026, the Gothenburg District Court decided to file LIDDS AB (publ) in liquidation ("the Company") for bankruptcy.

Mona Jonasson, Layer at law firm NORDIA Göteborg KB, has been appointed as bankruptcy trustee.



The background to the bankruptcy decision is, as previously announced, that the liquidator appointed by the Swedish Companies Registration Office, Lawyer Michael Amosy, has determined that the company's assets are not expected to cover the company's debts and the costs of carrying out the liquidation. Therefore, the liquidator has applied for the company to be declared bankrupt.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, which had previously decided to halt trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has today, in connection with the bankruptcy decision, announced its decision to delist the company's shares with immediate effect.

Further information regarding the bankruptcy proceedings will be provided by the bankruptcy trustee.

For additional information, please contact

Lawyer Mona Jonasson

Phone: +46 (0)705 97 98 88

E-mail: mona.jonasson@nordialaw.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission

