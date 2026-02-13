Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
LIDDS AB: LIDDS is declared bankrupt - delisting from First North

On 13 February 2026, the Gothenburg District Court decided to file LIDDS AB (publ) in liquidation ("the Company") for bankruptcy.

Mona Jonasson, Layer at law firm NORDIA Göteborg KB, has been appointed as bankruptcy trustee.

The background to the bankruptcy decision is, as previously announced, that the liquidator appointed by the Swedish Companies Registration Office, Lawyer Michael Amosy, has determined that the company's assets are not expected to cover the company's debts and the costs of carrying out the liquidation. Therefore, the liquidator has applied for the company to be declared bankrupt.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, which had previously decided to halt trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has today, in connection with the bankruptcy decision, announced its decision to delist the company's shares with immediate effect.

Further information regarding the bankruptcy proceedings will be provided by the bankruptcy trustee.

For additional information, please contact

Lawyer Mona Jonasson
Phone: +46 (0)705 97 98 88
E-mail: mona.jonasson@nordialaw.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
