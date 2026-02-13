Today, February 13, 2026, LIDDS AB was declared bankrupt by the Gothenburg District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer has been declared bankrupt.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares in LIDDS AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day the shares are admitted to trading is today, February 13, 2026.

The trading in the shares has been suspended on February 9, 2026, and will not be resumed.

Company registration number 556580-2856 Short name: LIDDS ISIN code: SE0001958612 Order book ID: 101904

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.