

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (KBYPF) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY3.656 billion, or JPY49.19 per share. This compares with JPY10.067 billion, or JPY135.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to JPY165.742 billion from JPY165.600 billion last year.



